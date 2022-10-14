Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another fall Friday means another edition of the KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s show features eleven games from across South Dakota and Iowa. Five top-ranked teams are in this week’s SportsZone.

Games featured on Powerhouse Plays:

  • Pierre vs. Tea Area
  • Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
  • Lincoln vs. Washington
  • Harrisburg vs. Brookings
  • Beresford vs. Dakota Valley
  • Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Winner
  • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Northwestern vs. Warner
  • Canistota vs. Platte-Geddes
  • Herreid-Selby Area vs. Britton-Hecla
  • West Lyon vs. Cherokee