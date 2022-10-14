Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND SportsZone
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another fall Friday means another edition of the KELOLAND SportsZone.
This week’s show features eleven games from across South Dakota and Iowa. Five top-ranked teams are in this week’s SportsZone.
Games featured on Powerhouse Plays:
- Pierre vs. Tea Area
- Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
- Lincoln vs. Washington
- Harrisburg vs. Brookings
- Beresford vs. Dakota Valley
- Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. Winner
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
- Northwestern vs. Warner
- Canistota vs. Platte-Geddes
- Herreid-Selby Area vs. Britton-Hecla
- West Lyon vs. Cherokee