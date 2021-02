SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- USF's Austin Slater converted a layup to give the Cougars a 57-48 lead with six minutes to play. However, a 13-4 Augustana run propelled the Vikings to a late lead as Augie picked up the 67-65 win over USF.

"They play a very physical brand of basketball and they're good at it and it's been good for them," Augustana head coach Tom Billeter said. "It wasn't a pretty game, but it was a tough game and both teams played really hard."