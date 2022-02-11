SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy Friday in local sports action with plenty of high school hoops as always, but the State Gymnastics Competition was also being held in Mitchell.
Eight games and competitions were featured in this week’s SportsZone, including five high school basketball matchups.
Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:
- Washington vs. O’Gorman – Boys
- Roosevelt vs. Watertown – Boys
- Lennox vs. Tea Area – Boys
- Washington vs. O’Gorman – Girls
- Lennox vs. Tea Area – Girls
- Class ‘AA’ State Gymnastics
- Class ‘A’ State Gymnastics
- SDSU vs. Northern Colorado – College Wrestling