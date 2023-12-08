SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s high school basketball season again in South Dakota, which means the KELOLAND SportsZone has made a return.

This week’s show features ten games, including four college contests and six high school games.

Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • Augustana vs. Minnesota State – DH
  • USF vs. Minnesota Duluth – DH
  • Lennox vs. Sioux Falls Christian – DH
  • Dakota Valley vs. Tea Area
  • Sioux City South vs. Vermillion
  • Washington vs. Lincoln
  • Brandon Valley vs. O’Gorman