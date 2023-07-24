SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All high school football teams are invited to join KELOLAND Sports at one of two upcoming Media Day events.

Location Date Time Swisher Field – Aberdeen, S.D. Wednesday, August 2 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT Howard Wood Field – Sioux Falls, S.D. Monday, August 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT

KELOLAND Sports will first be at Swisher Field in Aberdeen on Wednesday, August 2.

Then on Monday, August 7, a Media Day will be held in Sioux Falls.

Both events run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

Teams will get a chance to talk with the KELOLAND Sports reporters about a number of topics including the upcoming season.

Players and coaches are invited to the events. Players are asked to wear their jerseys, but it’s not required.

To ask questions or to RSVP, coaches and team can email sports@keloland.com.