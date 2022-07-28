SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Sports will host a high school football media day on Wednesday, August 3 at Howard Wood Field.
This event is open to all high school football teams from South Dakota. Gate G1 will be open on the west side of the Fieldhouse at Howard Wood Field. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.
The goal is to connect with teams from around the area, including coaches and players, ahead of the upcoming 2022 season.
If you plan to attend the KELOLAND Sports Media Day, we ask that you email sports@keloland.com with your season stats from 2021 or bring your stats to the event.
Important Dates – 2022
|Event
|Start Date
|9-Man & 11B First Practice
|Thursday, August 4
|11AAA, 11AA, 11A First Practice
|Monday, August 8
|9-Man & 11B First Contests
|Thursday, August 18
|11AAA, 11AA, 11A First Contests
|Thursday, August 25
|11B & 9-Man First Round Playoffs
|Thursday, October 20
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, October 27
|Semifinals
|Friday, November 4
|State Championships
|November 10-12
Practice for 9-Man and 11B teams begins just a day later on Thursday, August 4. The state’s three largest classes begin practice on Monday, August 8.
The first slate of games and KELOLAND SportsZone will air on Friday, August 19.