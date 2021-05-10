KELOLAND Sports to bring SDSU fans updates from Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in school history, the South Dakota State University football team will play in the FCS championship game.

If you didn’t get tickets to the game, KELOLAND Sports has you covered.

We will bring you live reports from Frisco, Texas, beginning on Friday. Then look for in-depth coverage on Sportszone Saturday morning, along with reports from Frisco in all of our weekend newscasts. Hear from players, coaches and fans leading up to the game.

You’ll also want to be sure to follow Sports Director Sean Bower on Twitter for a closer look at the national title game. He’ll also bring you reaction and highlights Sunday night on KELOLAND News.