KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week nine is upon us in the Pro Football Season and that means another round of KELOLAND Sports Pick’ems.

Grant owns a six-game and five-game lead as they move into the midway point of the season.

WEEK 9 PICKS

The week nine picks from the KELOLAND Sports team are above:

PICKING THE SAME

Sean, Tanner and Grant picked nine of the 14 games the same. Grant and Sean predicted 12 contests the same, while Sean and Tanner picked just nine games the same.

THE DIFFERENCES

There are five games with different outcomes. With three people picking, that means each different picked game will have one person that is the minority in the pick.

Tanner is the minority in three of the games including picks for the Browns, Broncos and Falcons. Sean went as the minority with his Giants and 49ers prediction.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The fans own an 11-10 record in their seven weeks of picks. Here is this week’s Fan Vote Games and you can vote till Saturday afternoon.

Game 1 – Browns at Bengals

Fan Vote Game 1 – Week 9



It's a big game in the AFC North! — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) November 4, 2021

Game 2 – Vikings at Ravens

Fan Vote Game 2 – Week 9



Both teams are coming off losses, but it's Baltimore who is favored by 6 points. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) November 4, 2021

Game 3 – Packers at Chiefs