KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 9 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week nine saw several upsets in the pro football world, but how did it effect the KELOLAND Sports Pick’em. Here are the results from week 9.
Tanner led the week by correctly picking 11 games, while Sean and Grant each went 8-6.
Grant still owns the lead at 92 correct picks, but Tanner is now just two games back, while Sean sits now four games back of Tanner at 86.
FAN VOTE GAMES
The fans own an 11-10 record in their seven weeks of picks, but could they improve on that record?
Game 1 – Browns at Bengals
The fans leaned with the Bengals, but it was the Browns cruising to a win on the road.
Game 2 – Vikings at Ravens
The fans narrowly picked the Ravens to earn a win and they did just that. Baltimore earned a narrow 34-31, overtime win over the Vikings.
Game 3 – Packers at Chiefs
With Aaron Rodgers out, 64% of the fans picked the Chiefs to win and they walked away with a 13-7 win over the Packers.
Another 2-1 week for the fans moves them to a 13-11 record this season. Three new fan vote games will be released on Wednesday. Make sure to follow @KELOSports for more on the fan vote games.