KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 7 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week seven has come to a close in the pro football world. Here’s the results from the KELOLAND Sports team and the Fan Vote Games.

Tanner finished the week with an impressive 10-3 record and that got him out of a tie with Sean and into second place.

WEEK 7 RESULTS

Grant’s 8-5 record keeps him in first… for now. Tanner sits just three games back of Grant, while Sean’s 8-5 record puts him just two games back of Tanner.

ALL WRONG

Sean, Tanner and Grant predicted eight games the same in week seven and they went 6-2 in those games. A Panthers loss to the Giants and a Ravens loss to the Bengals were the only two games that didn’t go the way of the KELO Sports Team.

TANNER LEADS THE WEEK

There were just two games that Sean and Tanner picked differently. Tanner got both of them correct by picking the Falcons and Browns.

Grant and Tanner picked four games differently. Tanner got three of those four right including the Browns, Colts and Saints. Grant was the only one to correctly predict a Titans win.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Back-to-back 2-1 weeks has moved the Fans to a 6-9 in their games this season… but how did they fair in week seven?

The Fans leaned with Grant, Sean and Tanner and they were all right! The Packer earned the win over the Washington Football Team.

Fan Vote Week 7 – Game 1



It's a NFC battle as the Packers look to move to 6-1.

The Titans earned the impressive win in Tennessee and the fans got that game right as well!

Fan Vote Week 7 – Game 2



The Chiefs will play yet another tough opponent as they play at the Titans.

Sunday night’s game was close most of the way, but the Colts were able to pull ahead for the win.

The fans correctly predicted that would happen and for the first time, the fans went 3-0 in their pick’ems!

Fan Vote Week 7 – Game 3



It's a must win for both teams as they look to keep their early season playoff hopes alive!

That 3-0 week has moved the fans to 9-9 on the season.