KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 6 of the Pro Football season is upon us, which means another round of KELOLAND Sports Pick’ems.
After five weeks, Grant holds a slim 4 game lead, while Sean and Tanner are tied at 53-27.
WEEK 6 PICKS
Here are the picks for week six:
|Game
|Sean’s Pick
|Tanner’s Pick
|Grant’s Pick
|Buccaneers at Eagles
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Dolphins at Jaguars
|Dolphins
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Packers at Bears
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Bengals at Lions
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Texans at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Rams at Giants
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Chiefs at Washington
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vikings at Panthers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Chargers at Ravens
|Ravens
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Cardinals at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Cardinals
|Raiders at Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Cowboys at Patriots
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Seahawks at Steelers
|Steelers
|Seahawks
|Steelers
|Bills at Titans
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
PICKING THE SAME
Tanner, Grant and Sean picked nine of the 14 games the same this week. Grant and Sean picked the most games the same as they picked 11 of 14 games the same.
THE DIFFERENCES
There are five games with differences between the KELO Sports Team. Those games include the Dolphins vs. Jaguars, Chargers vs. Ravens, Cardinals vs. Browns, Raiders vs. Broncos and Seahawks vs. Steelers.
Of those games, there are some tough choices for sure. Four of the five games have a spread within 3.5 points. The Steelers are the exception as they are 5 point favorites over Seattle.
FAN VOTE GAMES
Week 5 was the best week for the Fan Vote Game results as they correctly predicted two of three contests. That brings the Fan Vote record to 4-8. (No Games in Week 1)
Let’s see if the Fans can improve that record!
This week’s first Fan Vote Game featured an NFC North clash as the Packers are set to travel to Chicago.
The Packers are 5 points road favorites and the KELO Sports Team and the Fans tend to agree. 33 of the fans voted for Green Bay.
Game two features a big game for both teams as the Panthers play host to the Vikings.
Minnesota is two points favorites. Tanner, Sean and Grant are leaning toward Minnesota and so are the fans. 34 fans voted for the Vikings.
The final fan vote game features a big AFC West battle as the Raiders meet the Broncos.
Just like the other two games, the favored team is also being picked by the fans, Sean, Tanner and Grant.