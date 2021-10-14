KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 6 of the Pro Football season is upon us, which means another round of KELOLAND Sports Pick’ems.

After five weeks, Grant holds a slim 4 game lead, while Sean and Tanner are tied at 53-27.

WEEK 6 PICKS

Here are the picks for week six:

Game Sean’s Pick Tanner’s Pick Grant’s Pick Buccaneers at Eagles Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Dolphins at Jaguars Dolphins Jaguars Jaguars Packers at Bears Packers Packers Packers Bengals at Lions Bengals Bengals Bengals Texans at Colts Colts Colts Colts Rams at Giants Rams Rams Rams Chiefs at Washington Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vikings at Panthers Vikings Vikings Vikings Chargers at Ravens Ravens Chargers Chargers Cardinals at Browns Browns Browns Cardinals Raiders at Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos Cowboys at Patriots Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Seahawks at Steelers Steelers Seahawks Steelers Bills at Titans Bills Bills Bills Week 6 Pick’ems

PICKING THE SAME

Tanner, Grant and Sean picked nine of the 14 games the same this week. Grant and Sean picked the most games the same as they picked 11 of 14 games the same.

THE DIFFERENCES

There are five games with differences between the KELO Sports Team. Those games include the Dolphins vs. Jaguars, Chargers vs. Ravens, Cardinals vs. Browns, Raiders vs. Broncos and Seahawks vs. Steelers.

Of those games, there are some tough choices for sure. Four of the five games have a spread within 3.5 points. The Steelers are the exception as they are 5 point favorites over Seattle.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Week 5 was the best week for the Fan Vote Game results as they correctly predicted two of three contests. That brings the Fan Vote record to 4-8. (No Games in Week 1)

Let’s see if the Fans can improve that record!

This week’s first Fan Vote Game featured an NFC North clash as the Packers are set to travel to Chicago.

The Packers are 5 points road favorites and the KELO Sports Team and the Fans tend to agree. 33 of the fans voted for Green Bay.

Fan Vote Week 6 – Game 1



It's an NFC North battle on Sunday at noon! — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 13, 2021

Game two features a big game for both teams as the Panthers play host to the Vikings.

Minnesota is two points favorites. Tanner, Sean and Grant are leaning toward Minnesota and so are the fans. 34 fans voted for the Vikings.

Fan Vote Week 6 – Game 2



It's a big battle in the NFC as the Vikings cross paths with the Panthers. Minnesota is currently a 1 point favorite. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 13, 2021

The final fan vote game features a big AFC West battle as the Raiders meet the Broncos.

Just like the other two games, the favored team is also being picked by the fans, Sean, Tanner and Grant.