SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week six of the Pro Football season is upon us and that means another round of picks in the KELOLAND Sports Pick’em contest.

Grant and Sean each picked ten games correct last week, which has moved Grant into first place at 48-31-1.

Tanner and Sean are now tied for second place at 46-33-1.

WEEK SIX PICKS

As we turn to week six, here’s a look at the picks from the KELOLAND Sports crew.

Grant and Sean predict a same finish is ten of the fourteen games, while Tanner is a little different in his picks.

Tanner and Sean are picking the same in just seven of the games, while Tanner and Grant are predicting similar outcomes in ten games.

GUEST PICKER PICKS

This week saw a special guest picker join SportsZone Saturday and that was Digital Reporter Eric Mayer.

Eric is looking to beat seven correct picks to become the leader in the guest pickers.

Guest PickerCorrect Picks
Tom Hanson7
Don Jorgenson6
Guest Picker Scoreboard

Here is a look at Eric’s predictions:

GamePick
Commanders vs. ChicagoCommanders
49ers vs. Falcons49ers
Patriots vs. BrownsBrowns
Jets vs. PackersPackers
Jaguars vs. ColtsJaguars
Vikings vs. DolphinsVikings
Bengals vs. SaintsBengals
Ravens vs. GiantsRavens
Buccaneers vs. SteelersBuccaneers
Panthers vs. RamsRams
Cardinals vs. SeahawksSeahawks
Bills vs. ChiefsBills
Cowboys vs. EaglesEagles
Broncos vs. ChargersChargers