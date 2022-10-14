SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week six of the Pro Football season is upon us and that means another round of picks in the KELOLAND Sports Pick’em contest.

Grant and Sean each picked ten games correct last week, which has moved Grant into first place at 48-31-1.

Tanner and Sean are now tied for second place at 46-33-1.

WEEK SIX PICKS

As we turn to week six, here’s a look at the picks from the KELOLAND Sports crew.

Grant and Sean predict a same finish is ten of the fourteen games, while Tanner is a little different in his picks.

Tanner and Sean are picking the same in just seven of the games, while Tanner and Grant are predicting similar outcomes in ten games.

GUEST PICKER PICKS

This week saw a special guest picker join SportsZone Saturday and that was Digital Reporter Eric Mayer.

Eric is looking to beat seven correct picks to become the leader in the guest pickers.

Guest Picker Correct Picks Tom Hanson 7 Don Jorgenson 6 Guest Picker Scoreboard

Here is a look at Eric’s predictions: