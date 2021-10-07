KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five of the Pro Football season is here, which means another round KELO Sports Pick’ems.

Week 4 saw Sean correctly pick 12 games and jump into second place, with Tanner just one game behind. Grant still holds a four-game lead in the first place.

WEEK 5 PICKS

Here are the picks from Sean, Tanner and Grant for Week 5:

Game Sean’s Pick Tanner’s Pick Grant’s Pick Rams at Seahawks Rams Rams Rams Jets at Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Packers at Bengals Packers Packers Packers Lions at Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Broncos at Steelers Steelers Steelers Broncos Dolphins at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Saints at Washington Washington Washington Washington Eagles at Panthers Panthers Eagles Panthers Titans at Jaguars Titans Titans Titans Patriots at Texans Patriots Patriots Patriots Bears at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Browns at Chargers Chargers Browns Chargers Giants at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys 49ers at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Bills at Chiefs Chiefs Bills Bills Colts at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens

PICKING THE SAME

Usually, two of the guys pick similar, but this week Sean, Tanner and Grant are siding the same on 12 of the 16 games!

Sean and Tanner picked 13 games the same, while Tanner and Grant also picked 13 games the same. However, Sean and Grant agreed on 14 of the 16 games.

THE DIFFERENCES

There are just four games with some controversy including Broncos at Steelers, Eagles at Panthers, Browns at Chargers and Bills at Chiefs.

The most interesting of those matchups has to be a repeat of last year’s AFC Championship with the Bills and Chiefs.

Sean is siding with the defending AFC Champions, Kansas City, but Tanner and Grant are leaning towards the red hot Bills.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Every week, the KELOLAND Sports team wants the fans/viewers to get involved by voting the Fan Vote Games on the KELO Sports Account on Twitter.

This week’s Fan Vote Game 1 features a pair of 3-1 teams in a cross-conference clash.

The Packers are three-point road favorites and the KELO Sports team and the fans agree. Tanner, Sean and Grant all picked Green Bay, while 35 of the 49 fans to vote on this game also picked the Packers.

It's a battle of 3-1 teams as the Packers travel to Cincinnati. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 6, 2021

Fan Vote Game 2 featured a game with some local ties as it’s a battle of NFC North foes.

The Vikings (1-3) host the Lions (0-4) as both teams are desperate for a win.

The one-win Vikings are 9.5 point home favorites. Grant, Sean and Tanner all picked the Vikings, along with 57 of the 73 fans that voted in the poll.

The Vikings are seeking their second win, while the Lions are in search of their first win. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 6, 2021

The third and final Fan Vote Game is a game mentioned above, the Bills at the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are 2.5 point home favorites and Sean is siding that as he is predicting a Chiefs win and so are the fans. 34 fans voted for the Chiefs to win at home.

However, Tanner and Grant are going the other way as they are predicting a win for the Bills.