KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 5 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five of the Pro Football Pick’em is in the books. Here is the results from an interesting week:

Sean, Tanner and Grant all had strong showings as they all posted 12 correct picks or more. However, it was Tanner’s 13 correct picks that led the week and pushed him into a second place tie with Sean at 53-27.

Grant’s lead remains at four games at 57-23, though Sean and Tanner continue to keep the numbers close.

PICKING THE SAME

Sean, Tanner and Grant picked 12 games the same this past weekend and they went 10-2 in those contests. A Washington loss to the Saints and a Raiders loss to Chicago were the trio’s lone in games picked the same.

GOING ON A LIMB

There were four games that saw Tanner, Sean or Grant pick against the other two. In those four games, the lone pick went 1-3.

Tanner was 1-1 in those games as he correctly picked the Eagles to defeat the Panthers, but he incorrectly picked the Browns.

Sean missed on the Chiefs game and Grant missed on the Broncos.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The KELOLAND Sports Team asked for your help predicting games over the past four weeks. Weeks two, three and four weren’t very successful for the fans as they went just 2-7, but week five saw some improvement.

The fans were 2-1 in week five!

71.4% of the votes predicted a Packers win and while Green Bay need overtime, they ended up with the win over the Bengals.

Fan Vote Week 5 – Game 1 🏈



It's a battle of 3-1 teams as the Packers travel to Cincinnati. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 6, 2021

Minnesota nearly lost the game allowing 11 points in the final two and a half minutes of the game, but a 54-yard, game winning Greg Joseph field goal earned the Vikings a 19-17 win over Detroit.

Fan Vote Week 5 – Game 2 🏈



The Vikings are seeking their second win, while the Lions are in search of their first win. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 6, 2021

Then the lone loss for the fans in week five.

The fans went with the Chiefs, but the Bills came out swinging and looked very impressive in their Sunday night victory.