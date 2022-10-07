SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week five of the Pro Football season is here and that means another week of picks on the KELOLAND Sports Pick’em.

Sean was the top dog in week four as he correctly picked eleven games, but it’s Tanner and Grant who remained tied for first at 38-25-1.

WEEK 5 PICKS

Here is a look at this week’s slate of contests and the predictions by each person.

Tanner was the lone person to correctly predict a Colts victory on Thursday.

As for Grant and Sean, they will have a similar looking outcome this week as they predicted all 16 games the exact same!

Tanner, on the other hand, will have a little different result. He predicted four different outcomes by predicting victories from the Colts, Browns, Commanders and Seahawks.