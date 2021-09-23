KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week three of the Pro Football Season is here and that means another round of KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’ems.
Each week of the pro football season, Sean Bower, Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter of the KELOLAND Sports team will make their picks.
Week two saw a strong performance from Tanner as he finished 12-4 and has moved into sole possession of second place at 19-13.
Grant finished 11-5 and still holds a two game lead over Tanner at 21-11, while Sean’s 11-5 week two performance places him third at 18-14.
With just three games separating the three pickers, there is little room for error in the early going of this year’s Pro Football season.
WEEK 3 PICKS
Here are the picks for the sixteen games from week three:
|Game
|Sean’s Pick
|Tanner’s Pick
|Grant’s Pick
|Panthers at Texans
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Washington at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bears at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Ravens at Lions
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Colts at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Saints at Patriots
|Patriots
|Saints
|Patriots
|Falcons at Giants
|Giants
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Bengals at Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Cardinals at Jaguars
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Jets at Broncos
|Broncos
|Jets
|Broncos
|Dolphins at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Buccaneers at Rams
|Rams
|Buccaneers
|Rams
|Seahawks at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers at 49ers
|49ers
|Packers
|Packers
|Eagles at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
WHERE WE’RE THE SAME
Nine of this week’s sixteen games resulted in the same pick by Sean, Tanner and Grant.
Of those games, eight of the selected teams are the favorite with the lone outlier being the Vikings. Seattle is 1.5 point favorites in Minnesota, yet the KELOLAND Sports team went with the Vikings.
AND THE DIFFERENCES
Unlike last week, there are seven games with different choices by the KELOLAND Sports Team.
Tanner is the only one to predict a Saints, Bengals, Jets and Buccaneers win. Of those four, Tampa Bay is the lone favorite at 1.5 over the Rams.
Sean is the only person to predict a Giants and 49ers victory. Despite being the only one to select those teams, they are both favored.
Grant is the only person to not have an original pick. Grant and Tanner agree on 12 picks while Sean and Grant have 14 games that are the same.
FAN VOTE GAMES
The first fan vote game was picked because of the narrow spread and the fact that the KELOLAND Sports team was torn on their picks.
35 votes were cast with 60% of them going in the direction of the Patriots, which means the fans agree with Grant and Sean on this one.
The second fan choice game has some local ties as the Vikings will host the Seahawks on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.
Seattle is 1.5 point favorites and that might have helped the fans make their choice as 58.6% (34 votes) went with the Hawks.
However, that didn’t stop Sean, Tanner and Grant from picking the Vikings. It’ll be a big game on Sunday that Minnesota will need to win to avoid a 0-3 start.
The third and final fan vote game will be played on Sunday night as the 49ers host the Packers.
San Francisco is 2-0 and they are three point home favorites and that sure may have helped Sean and the fans make their decision.
However, Grant and Tanner are leaning in the direction of the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers and company.
You can join the fun by joining the KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge to win prizes! Click below to enter:
KELO-TV will have a split Pro Football Schedule this week as the Chargers at Chiefs game will air on KELO-TV only at noon, while the Jets at Broncos will air on KCLO only at 3:25 p.m.