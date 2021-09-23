KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week three of the Pro Football Season is here and that means another round of KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’ems.

Each week of the pro football season, Sean Bower, Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter of the KELOLAND Sports team will make their picks.

Week two saw a strong performance from Tanner as he finished 12-4 and has moved into sole possession of second place at 19-13.

Leaderboard after Two Weeks

Grant finished 11-5 and still holds a two game lead over Tanner at 21-11, while Sean’s 11-5 week two performance places him third at 18-14.

With just three games separating the three pickers, there is little room for error in the early going of this year’s Pro Football season.

WEEK 3 PICKS

Here are the picks for the sixteen games from week three:

Game Sean’s Pick Tanner’s Pick Grant’s Pick Panthers at Texans Panthers Panthers Panthers Washington at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bears at Browns Browns Browns Browns Ravens at Lions Ravens Ravens Ravens Colts at Titans Titans Titans Titans Chargers at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Saints at Patriots Patriots Saints Patriots Falcons at Giants Giants Falcons Falcons Bengals at Steelers Steelers Bengals Steelers Cardinals at Jaguars Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Jets at Broncos Broncos Jets Broncos Dolphins at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Buccaneers at Rams Rams Buccaneers Rams Seahawks at Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Packers at 49ers 49ers Packers Packers Eagles at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Week 3 Picks

WHERE WE’RE THE SAME

Nine of this week’s sixteen games resulted in the same pick by Sean, Tanner and Grant.

Of those games, eight of the selected teams are the favorite with the lone outlier being the Vikings. Seattle is 1.5 point favorites in Minnesota, yet the KELOLAND Sports team went with the Vikings.

AND THE DIFFERENCES

Unlike last week, there are seven games with different choices by the KELOLAND Sports Team.

Tanner is the only one to predict a Saints, Bengals, Jets and Buccaneers win. Of those four, Tampa Bay is the lone favorite at 1.5 over the Rams.

Sean is the only person to predict a Giants and 49ers victory. Despite being the only one to select those teams, they are both favored.

Grant is the only person to not have an original pick. Grant and Tanner agree on 12 picks while Sean and Grant have 14 games that are the same.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The first fan vote game was picked because of the narrow spread and the fact that the KELOLAND Sports team was torn on their picks.

35 votes were cast with 60% of them going in the direction of the Patriots, which means the fans agree with Grant and Sean on this one.

KELO Sports Pick'em Week 3 — Fan Vote Game 1



The two teams are each 1-1, but in New England, the Pats are narrow three point favors. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 22, 2021

The second fan choice game has some local ties as the Vikings will host the Seahawks on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

Seattle is 1.5 point favorites and that might have helped the fans make their choice as 58.6% (34 votes) went with the Hawks.

However, that didn’t stop Sean, Tanner and Grant from picking the Vikings. It’ll be a big game on Sunday that Minnesota will need to win to avoid a 0-3 start.

KELO Sports Pick'em Week 3 — Fan Vote Game 2



Each team is coming off a heartbreaking loss.



Minnesota is coming off two heartbreaking losses with a OT loss and a missed FG.



Seattle is fresh off an OT loss. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 22, 2021

The third and final fan vote game will be played on Sunday night as the 49ers host the Packers.

San Francisco is 2-0 and they are three point home favorites and that sure may have helped Sean and the fans make their decision.

However, Grant and Tanner are leaning in the direction of the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers and company.

KELO Sports Pick'em Week 3 — Fan Vote Game 3



A lot of fire power in this game as the 2-0 49ers host the 1-1 Packers on Sunday Night!



San Fran is currently 3.5 point favorites — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 22, 2021

KELO-TV will have a split Pro Football Schedule this week as the Chargers at Chiefs game will air on KELO-TV only at noon, while the Jets at Broncos will air on KCLO only at 3:25 p.m.