SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week two of the Pro Football season is here and with a new week, comes a new round of KELOLAND Sports Pick’ems.

It’s a tight race after the first week as Tanner Castora holds the lead at 10-5-1. Grant sits in second by one pick, while Sean is one pick back of that.

With one week out of the way, here’s a look at this week’s Pro Football Pick’ems.

WEEK TWO PICKS

Grant, Sean and Tanner picked 12 of the 16 games the exact same.

Tanner is the minority pick in two of the four games that were picked differently. He was the lone person to predict a win by the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

Grant was the only person to select the Panthers to win, while Sean was the only predictor of the Saints over the Buccaneers.

Guest Picker

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson is this week’s guest picker. He made his predictions for this week’s contests.

GameTom’s Pick
Chargers at ChiefsChiefs
Jets at BrownsBrowns
Commanders at LionsLions
Buccaneers at SaintsBuccaneers
Panthers at GiantsPanthers
Patriots at SteelersSteelers
Colts at JaguarsColts
Dolphins at RavensRavens
Cardinals at RaidersRaiders
Falcons at RamsRams
Seahawks at 49ers49ers
Bengals at CowboysBengals
Texans at BroncosBroncos
Bears at PackersBears
Titans at BillsBills
Vikings at EaglesVikings

FAN VOTE GAMES

Each week, fans can vote via a Twitter poll on the KELOSports account. They can vote on the three games that are selected every week.

Week one saw a 3-0 start for the fans that voted.

They correctly predicted a win for the Eagles, Vikings and Buccaneers.

This week, fans can vote on the Buccaneers at Saints contest, the Bears at Packers game and the Vikings at Eagles matchup.