SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week two of the Pro Football season is here and with a new week, comes a new round of KELOLAND Sports Pick’ems.

It’s a tight race after the first week as Tanner Castora holds the lead at 10-5-1. Grant sits in second by one pick, while Sean is one pick back of that.

With one week out of the way, here’s a look at this week’s Pro Football Pick’ems.

WEEK TWO PICKS

Grant, Sean and Tanner picked 12 of the 16 games the exact same.

Tanner is the minority pick in two of the four games that were picked differently. He was the lone person to predict a win by the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

Grant was the only person to select the Panthers to win, while Sean was the only predictor of the Saints over the Buccaneers.

Guest Picker

KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson is this week’s guest picker. He made his predictions for this week’s contests.

Game Tom’s Pick Chargers at Chiefs Chiefs Jets at Browns Browns Commanders at Lions Lions Buccaneers at Saints Buccaneers Panthers at Giants Panthers Patriots at Steelers Steelers Colts at Jaguars Colts Dolphins at Ravens Ravens Cardinals at Raiders Raiders Falcons at Rams Rams Seahawks at 49ers 49ers Bengals at Cowboys Bengals Texans at Broncos Broncos Bears at Packers Bears Titans at Bills Bills Vikings at Eagles Vikings

FAN VOTE GAMES

Each week, fans can vote via a Twitter poll on the KELOSports account. They can vote on the three games that are selected every week.

Week one saw a 3-0 start for the fans that voted.

They correctly predicted a win for the Eagles, Vikings and Buccaneers.

This week, fans can vote on the Buccaneers at Saints contest, the Bears at Packers game and the Vikings at Eagles matchup.