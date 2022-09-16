SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week two of the Pro Football season is here and with a new week, comes a new round of KELOLAND Sports Pick’ems.
It’s a tight race after the first week as Tanner Castora holds the lead at 10-5-1. Grant sits in second by one pick, while Sean is one pick back of that.
With one week out of the way, here’s a look at this week’s Pro Football Pick’ems.
WEEK TWO PICKS
Grant, Sean and Tanner picked 12 of the 16 games the exact same.
Tanner is the minority pick in two of the four games that were picked differently. He was the lone person to predict a win by the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.
Grant was the only person to select the Panthers to win, while Sean was the only predictor of the Saints over the Buccaneers.
Guest Picker
KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson is this week’s guest picker. He made his predictions for this week’s contests.
|Game
|Tom’s Pick
|Chargers at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jets at Browns
|Browns
|Commanders at Lions
|Lions
|Buccaneers at Saints
|Buccaneers
|Panthers at Giants
|Panthers
|Patriots at Steelers
|Steelers
|Colts at Jaguars
|Colts
|Dolphins at Ravens
|Ravens
|Cardinals at Raiders
|Raiders
|Falcons at Rams
|Rams
|Seahawks at 49ers
|49ers
|Bengals at Cowboys
|Bengals
|Texans at Broncos
|Broncos
|Bears at Packers
|Bears
|Titans at Bills
|Bills
|Vikings at Eagles
|Vikings
FAN VOTE GAMES
Each week, fans can vote via a Twitter poll on the KELOSports account. They can vote on the three games that are selected every week.
Week one saw a 3-0 start for the fans that voted.
They correctly predicted a win for the Eagles, Vikings and Buccaneers.
This week, fans can vote on the Buccaneers at Saints contest, the Bears at Packers game and the Vikings at Eagles matchup.