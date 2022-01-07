KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 18 of the Pro Football season is upon us and for the first time, it will be the final week of the regular season.

Normally week 18 is the first week of the playoffs, but with an extra regular season game in 2021-22, it’s a regular season week.

Through 17 weeks, Grant holds an eight game lead, thanks to an 11-5 performance last week.

Tanner and Sean each went 10-6 in week 17, but Tanner is now eight games back of first, with Sean 11 games back.

WEEK 18 PICKS

There is a full slate of games for week 18 including two games on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

Sean and Grant picked 13 games the same this week, which means Sean will be unable to catch Grant. Tanner and Grant picked 11 contests the same, meaning Tanner could close the gap, but will also come up shy of Grant.

The battle for second could be close however. Sean and Tanner picked 11 contests the same, which means there is five games that could determine who finishes in second place. With just three games separating them, second place is up for grabs.

This week’s Pick’ems is the final one of the 2021-22 regular season. The playoffs will start on January 15 and KELOLAND Sports will begin their playoff Pick’ems on next week’s SportsZone Saturday.