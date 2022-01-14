KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Wild Card Playoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pro Football regular season has come to a close, which means the playoffs are here. KELOLAND Sports is starting over as they begin their Pro Football Playoff Pick’em.

Grant claimed the regular season crown by correctly picking 179 contests. Tanner ended up just five games back at 174 and Sean at 171.

However, as we turn to the postseason, we will reset the records and begin with a blank slate.

WILD CARD ROUND PICKS

The first four games of the weekend were all picked the same by Sean, Grant and Tanner as they are going with the Bengals, Bills, Buccaneers and 49ers.

The San Francisco pick is the lone upset of the four games, as the Cowboys are three point favorites to beat the 49ers.

The last two games however have seen some different predictions as Tanner is predicting a Steelers win and Sean is predicting a Rams victory.

Tanner’s prediction of a Steelers win is the one that is most surprising. Pittsburgh is going to Kansas City and they’ll be 12.5 point underdogs.

As for the Rams vs. Cardinals contest, Grant and Tanner are going with the upset, as the Rams are four point home favorites.

FAN VOTE GAMES

Fans can vote in the three Fan Vote Games until Sunday afternoon.

Game 1 – 49ers at Cowboys

Fan Vote Game 1 – Wild Card Round



The Cowboys are three point favorites at home. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) January 14, 2022

Game 2 – Steelers at Chiefs

Fan Vote Game 2 – Wild Card Round



Chiefs are the largest favorite of all teams in the wild card round. KC sits as 12.5 point favorites — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) January 14, 2022

Game 3 – Cardinals at Rams