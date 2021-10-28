KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Somehow the pro football season is at its midway point as the teams begin to fight for position in the playoff race. Here is another round of Pro Football Pick’ems:

Tanner went 10-3 last week and took control of second place, while Grant’s lead has been cut down to three games. Sean sits just two games back of Tanner.

WEEK 8 PICKS

PICKING THE SAME

Each week, the KELOLAND Sports team usually picks 8-12 games the same and this week is no different. Tanner, Sean and Grant each picked nine of the fifteen games the same.

Sean and Tanner picked 10 games the same, while Grant and Tanner also picked 11 the same. Grant and Sean were the most similar picking 12 of 15 games the exact same.

THE DIFFERENCES

There are six games this week that have different predictions by the KELOLAND Sports Team.

With three people picking, there will be a minority in each differently picked game as two must pick one way and one the other.

Tanner, as usual, is the minority for three of the five differences as he is predicting a Chicago, New England and Jacksonville win.

Sean’s lone minority pick is his Colts prediction, while Grant’s lone outlier is his Steelers pick.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The first few weeks didn’t go as planned for the fans as they got out to a 2-7 start, but in the last three weeks, they’ve gone 7-2 to bring their record to 9-9. Let’s see if they can get that winning record after this week.

Fan Vote Game 1 – Eagles at Lions

Fan Vote Week 8 – Game 1



Detroit is 3.5 point underdogs at home, but looking for their first win. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 27, 2021

Fan Vote Game 2 – Washington at Broncos

Fan Vote Week 8 – Game 2



Despite losing four straight games, the Broncos are 3 point favorites at home. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 27, 2021

Fan Vote Game 3 – Cowboys at Vikings