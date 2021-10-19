KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 6 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week six saw just fourteen games pro football games as there were four teams on bye. Here is a look at the results from this week’s KELOLAND Sports Pick’em:

Grant led the way in week six as he correctly predicted 11 games, while Sean and Tanner were just a game back at 10.

After six weeks, Grant sits atop the leaderboard with a 68-26 record. Just five games back is Tanner and Sean who are tied for second at 63-31.

THE SAME OUTCOME

Sean, Tanner and Grant picked nine games the same this week and the crew went 8-1 in those nine contests. Their lone loss was the Monday night contest that saw the Bills fall to the Titans.

THE MINORITY

Five games saw different predictions from the KELO Sports team. Of those games, the minority, or least picked team won three of the five games and each person got one of those right.

Sean correctly predicted a Ravens win, while Tanner and Grant did not. The same can be said for Tanner as he predicted a Raiders win and Grant correctly predicted a Cardinals win.

FAN VOTE GAMES

It’s been a rough first few weeks for the Fan Vote Games. The fans own a record of just 4-8 in their Twitter Poll predictions, but week five’s 2-1 performance will hopefully help the fans gain some momentum.

The first week six Fan Vote Game resulted in a win for the fans. The Packers picked up a 24-14 win.

Fan Vote Week 6 – Game 1



It's an NFC North battle on Sunday at noon! — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 13, 2021

Game two from week six also saw a victory for the fans as they predicted a Vikings win. Despite needing overtime, Minnesota earned a 34-28 win over the Panthers.

Fan Vote Week 6 – Game 2



It's a big battle in the NFC as the Vikings cross paths with the Panthers. Minnesota is currently a 1 point favorite. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 13, 2021

Of all the Fan Vote Games in week six, the third game saw the biggest difference in percentage as the Broncos were picked by more than 68% of the voters.

However, the Raiders looked sharp as they raced out to a 31-10 lead. They’d hang on to earn a 34-24 win over Denver.

Fan Vote Week 6 – Game 3



It's an AFC West clash as the Broncos host the Raiders. Both teams are 3-2 and searching for a huge win on Sunday. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) October 13, 2021

That’s another 2-1 week for the fans as they are 4-2 in the past two weeks and 6-9 overall. The next round of Fan Vote Game Twitter polls will be released on Wednesday morning.