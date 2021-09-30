KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s already week four of the pro football season and with that, comes another week of Pick’ems from the KELOLAND Sports team.

Week 3 saw a tremendous performance from Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter as they went 13-3. Sean wasn’t far behind at 11-5.

Heading into week four, the race remains close between Sean, Tanner and Grant.

WEEK 4 PICKS

Week 4 Picks

Game Sean’s Pick Tanner’s Pick Grant’s Pick Jaguars at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Washington at Falcons Washington Falcons Washington Texans at Bills Bills Bills Bills Lions at Bears Bears Lions Bears Panthers at Cowboys Cowboys Panthers Cowboys Colts at Dolphins Colts Dolphins Colts Browns at Vikings Vikings Browns Vikings Giants at Saints Saints Saints Saints Titans at Jets Titans Titans Titans Chiefs at Eagles Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Cardinals at Rams Rams Rams Rams Seahawks at 49ers Seahawks Seahawks 49ers Ravens at Broncos Ravens Ravens Ravens Steelers at Packers Packers Packers Packers Buccaneers at Patriots Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Raiders at Chargers Chargers Raiders Chargers

PICKING THE SAME

Sean and Grant each picked 15 games the same. While Tanner picked just ten games the same as Sean and nine the same as Grant.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The first fan vote game is set for noon kick-off on Sunday as the Vikings welcome the Browns to Minnesota.

The fans agree with Grant and Sean as they are going with the Vikings, by nearly 20%.

Browns at 1.5 point favorites, though the Vikings are home team and looking to move to 2-2 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 29, 2021

The second fan vote game is an NFC North battle. The Bears will host the Lions on Sunday.

The fans voted Bears, but by just one vote. Sean and Grant tend to agree as they are all picking Chicago as well. Tanner is siding with Detroit.

It’s an NFC North battle. The Bears are three point favorites at home — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 29, 2021

The last fan vote game is an afternoon contest on Sunday and it’s a battle of two unbeatens.

The 3-0 Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to play the 3-0 Rams.

The KELO Sports team is picking the Rams… and so are the fans as 56 people voted for Los Angeles, while just nine people voted for the Cardinals.

It’s a battle of unbeatens! Who will move to 4-0? — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 29, 2021

View the NFL Schedule on KELO-TV

The Vikings vs. Browns game will air on KELO-TV at noon on Sunday. Then at 3:30, it’ll be the Steelers vs. Packers on KELO-TV, while the Broncos will host the Ravens on KCLO-TV.