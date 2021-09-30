KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s already week four of the pro football season and with that, comes another week of Pick’ems from the KELOLAND Sports team.

Week 3 saw a tremendous performance from Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter as they went 13-3. Sean wasn’t far behind at 11-5.

Heading into week four, the race remains close between Sean, Tanner and Grant.

WEEK 4 PICKS

Week 4 Picks
GameSean’s PickTanner’s PickGrant’s Pick
Jaguars at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengals
Washington at FalconsWashingtonFalconsWashington
Texans at BillsBillsBillsBills
Lions at BearsBearsLionsBears
Panthers at CowboysCowboysPanthersCowboys
Colts at DolphinsColtsDolphinsColts
Browns at VikingsVikingsBrownsVikings
Giants at SaintsSaintsSaintsSaints
Titans at JetsTitansTitansTitans
Chiefs at EaglesChiefsChiefsChiefs
Cardinals at RamsRamsRamsRams
Seahawks at 49ersSeahawksSeahawks49ers
Ravens at BroncosRavensRavensRavens
Steelers at PackersPackersPackersPackers
Buccaneers at PatriotsBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Raiders at ChargersChargersRaidersChargers

PICKING THE SAME

Sean and Grant each picked 15 games the same. While Tanner picked just ten games the same as Sean and nine the same as Grant.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The first fan vote game is set for noon kick-off on Sunday as the Vikings welcome the Browns to Minnesota.

The fans agree with Grant and Sean as they are going with the Vikings, by nearly 20%.

The second fan vote game is an NFC North battle. The Bears will host the Lions on Sunday.

The fans voted Bears, but by just one vote. Sean and Grant tend to agree as they are all picking Chicago as well. Tanner is siding with Detroit.

The last fan vote game is an afternoon contest on Sunday and it’s a battle of two unbeatens.

The 3-0 Cardinals travel to Los Angeles to play the 3-0 Rams.

The KELO Sports team is picking the Rams… and so are the fans as 56 people voted for Los Angeles, while just nine people voted for the Cardinals.

View the NFL Schedule on KELO-TV

The Vikings vs. Browns game will air on KELO-TV at noon on Sunday. Then at 3:30, it’ll be the Steelers vs. Packers on KELO-TV, while the Broncos will host the Ravens on KCLO-TV.

