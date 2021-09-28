KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 3 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week three saw some interesting games from the Pro Football Season and a strong showing from the KELOLAND Sports team.

Grant held a narrow two pick lead heading into week three, but Tanner and Sean were right behind him.

Tanner and Grant posted an impressive 13-3 record in week 3, while Sean had a strong performance at 11-5.

SIMILAR PICKS

Sean, Tanner and Grant had ten games where they picked the same outcome and nine of the ten were correct picks.

The Chiefs 30-24 loss to the Chargers was the lone pick that the three predicted that they got wrong.

Grant and Tanner each picked 11 games the same and they got all of those correct.

FAN VOTE GAMES

There were three Fan Vote games and while the outcomes of the polls were close, the fans came up empty.

The Patriots were the game one prediction, but New England struggled on Sunday. The Saints came to town and they were impressive as they powered past the Patriots, 28-13.

KELO Sports Pick'em Week 3 — Fan Vote Game 1



The two teams are each 1-1, but in New England, the Pats are narrow three point favors. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 22, 2021

The next Fan Vote game had a lot of close ties, yet the fans predicted a Seattle victory.

However, the terrific play of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings ability to hold the Seahawks scoreless in the second half, led Minnesota to a 30-17 win.

KELO Sports Pick'em Week 3 — Fan Vote Game 2



Each team is coming off a heartbreaking loss.



Minnesota is coming off two heartbreaking losses with a OT loss and a missed FG.



Seattle is fresh off an OT loss. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 22, 2021

The final fan vote game featured a great contest from Sunday Night that resulted in a walk-off field goal.

The Packers picked up the 30-28 win over the 49ers, thanks to a long Mason Crosby, game winning field game.