KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pro Football Season is heading into week two, which means another round of picks from the KELOLAND Sports team.

Every week of the season, Sean Bower, Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter will make their picks to see which person knows the league the best.

Grant jumped out to a three-game lead following a 10-6 week one performance, while Tanner and Sean sit tied at 7-9.

WEEK TWO PICKS

Week two features another full slate of games with the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team kicking things off on Thursday, September 16.

Game Sean’s Pick Tanner’s Pick Grant’s Pick Giants at Washington Washington Washington Washington Bengals at Bears Bears Bears Bears Texans at Browns Browns Browns Browns Rams at Colts Rams Rams Rams Bills at Dolphins Bills Bills Bills Patriots at Jets Patriots Patriots Patriots 49ers at Eagles 49ers Eagles 49ers Raiders at Steelers Steelers Raiders Steelers Saints at Panthers Saints Saints Saints Broncos at Jaguars Broncos Broncos Broncos Vikings at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vikings Falcons at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Cowboys at Chargers Chargers Cowboys Cowboys Titans at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Chiefs at Ravens Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Lions at Packers Packers Packers Packers Week 2 Picks

FAN VOTE GAMES

The KELOLAND Sports viewers were asked to get involved as well. Three games were posted to Twitter for fans to vote on the outcome of that game.

The first Fan Vote Game featured the Raiders (1-0) at the Steelers (1-0). Fresh off their Monday night victory, the Raiders are looking to upend the Steelers who are 5.5 point favorites at home.

The fans tend to agree with Sean and Grant as 60.3 % voted for the Steelers to earn a win on Sunday.

KELO Pick'em Week 2 – Fan Vote Game 1 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 15, 2021

The second Fan Vote Game is a game in Arizona that has a lot of attention from the KELOLAND area.

The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, but they’ll have their hands full as they take on the Cardinals (1-0).

On paper, it appears the Cardinals may have the upper hand, however they are just 3.5 point favorites at home.

Sean, Tanner and 72.4% of the fans are siding with the Cardinals, while Grant picked the Vikings.

KELOLAND Pick'em Week 2 – Fan Vote Game 2



Vikings seek their first win, while Arizona is in search of a 2-0 for the second straight season. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 15, 2021

The final Fan Vote Game saw a tough choice between the Cowboys (0-1) and the Chargers (1-0).

Los Angeles is a three-point favorite at home.

The fans voted in favor of the Chargers by just two votes.

Sean is going with the home team, the Chargers, while Grant and Tanner are predicting a Cowboys win.

KELOLAND Pick'em Week 2 – Fan Vote Game 3



The Cowboys seek their first win of the season, while the Chargers are searching for their first 2-0 start since 2012. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 15, 2021

SIMILAR PICK’EMS

One thing that jumps out when looking at the KELOLAND Sports picks is the high amount of games resulting in a three-pick sweep prediction.

There are 12 games that Sean, Tanner and Grant are predicting the same outcome.

Grant and Sean agreed on 14 of their 16 games.

DIFFERENCES

Tanner and Grant each have unique picks this week. Tanner is the lone person to predict an Eagles and Raiders win.

Grant is the lone person to predict a Vikings win.

You can join the fun by becoming a part of the KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge:

Two games will be shown on KELO-TV on Sunday, September 19.

At noon, the Broncos will play at Jacksonville followed by the Chargers hosting the Cowboys at 3:25 p.m.