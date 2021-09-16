KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Pro Football Season is heading into week two, which means another round of picks from the KELOLAND Sports team.
Every week of the season, Sean Bower, Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter will make their picks to see which person knows the league the best.
Grant jumped out to a three-game lead following a 10-6 week one performance, while Tanner and Sean sit tied at 7-9.
WEEK TWO PICKS
Week two features another full slate of games with the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team kicking things off on Thursday, September 16.
|Game
|Sean’s Pick
|Tanner’s Pick
|Grant’s Pick
|Giants at Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|Bengals at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Texans at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Rams at Colts
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Bills at Dolphins
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Patriots at Jets
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|49ers at Eagles
|49ers
|Eagles
|49ers
|Raiders at Steelers
|Steelers
|Raiders
|Steelers
|Saints at Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Broncos at Jaguars
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Vikings at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vikings
|Falcons at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Cowboys at Chargers
|Chargers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Titans at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Chiefs at Ravens
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Lions at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
FAN VOTE GAMES
The KELOLAND Sports viewers were asked to get involved as well. Three games were posted to Twitter for fans to vote on the outcome of that game.
The first Fan Vote Game featured the Raiders (1-0) at the Steelers (1-0). Fresh off their Monday night victory, the Raiders are looking to upend the Steelers who are 5.5 point favorites at home.
The fans tend to agree with Sean and Grant as 60.3 % voted for the Steelers to earn a win on Sunday.
The second Fan Vote Game is a game in Arizona that has a lot of attention from the KELOLAND area.
The Minnesota Vikings (0-1) are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, but they’ll have their hands full as they take on the Cardinals (1-0).
On paper, it appears the Cardinals may have the upper hand, however they are just 3.5 point favorites at home.
Sean, Tanner and 72.4% of the fans are siding with the Cardinals, while Grant picked the Vikings.
The final Fan Vote Game saw a tough choice between the Cowboys (0-1) and the Chargers (1-0).
Los Angeles is a three-point favorite at home.
The fans voted in favor of the Chargers by just two votes.
Sean is going with the home team, the Chargers, while Grant and Tanner are predicting a Cowboys win.
SIMILAR PICK’EMS
One thing that jumps out when looking at the KELOLAND Sports picks is the high amount of games resulting in a three-pick sweep prediction.
There are 12 games that Sean, Tanner and Grant are predicting the same outcome.
Grant and Sean agreed on 14 of their 16 games.
DIFFERENCES
Tanner and Grant each have unique picks this week. Tanner is the lone person to predict an Eagles and Raiders win.
Grant is the lone person to predict a Vikings win.
You can join the fun by becoming a part of the KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge:
Two games will be shown on KELO-TV on Sunday, September 19.
At noon, the Broncos will play at Jacksonville followed by the Chargers hosting the Cowboys at 3:25 p.m.