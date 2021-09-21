KELOLAND Sports Pick’em — Week 2 Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 2 of the Pro Football season has come to a close and here’s a look at the Week 2 Pick’em.

Every week throughout the season, Sean Bower, Tanner Casotra and Grant Sweeter will make their picks.

Week two saw a solid 12-4 performance from Tanner as he correctly predicted eight of the first ten games. Grant and Sean were not far behind as they finished 11-5.

Week 2 Results — Red Shade = Incorrect Pick

Following the addition of last week’s record, Grant (21-11) still holds a narrow two game lead over Tanner (19-13). Sean sits just a game back of Tanner at 18-14.

A SUCCESSFUL WEEK

It was an impressive week as the KELO Sports team correctly predicted 34 of 48 games. That 34 is substantially better than week one where just 24 of 48 games were correctly predicted.

Eleven of the sixteen games saw the same pick by all three with nine of the games going in favor of the KELOLAND Sports team.

TOUGH LOSSES

Each of the three had a game that went wrong by not much!

Tanner finished 12-4, but he nearly predicted a game that no one else did as he had the Eagles defeating the 49ers. The Eagles got within six of the San Francisco, but they didn’t pull off the win.

Sean had a tough loss as well. He predicted a Chargers victory, but it was the Cowboys hitting a long field goal at the buzzer to give Dallas a 20-17 win over the Chargers.

Perhaps the toughest loss of the weekend can be given to Grant. He went against a lot of predictions and took the Vikings to beat the Cardinals. Minnesota had a chip shot, 37 yard field goal to win the game, but it was wide right. It cost the Vikings the win and Grant the upset prediction.

FAN VOTE GAMES

KELOLAND Sports wanted to get the fans involved and they did! Three polls were posted to the KELO Sports Twitter account for fans to weigh in on who they thought would win.

KELO Pick'em Week 2 – Fan Vote Game 1 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 15, 2021

The first Fan Vote Game was incorrect as the Raiders earned the upset win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh was 5.5 favorites, but it was the Raiders earning the win.

KELOLAND Pick'em Week 2 – Fan Vote Game 2



Vikings seek their first win, while Arizona is in search of a 2-0 for the second straight season. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 15, 2021

The second Fan Vote Game was close, but correct as the Cardinals earned a 34-33 win over the Vikings.

KELOLAND Pick'em Week 2 – Fan Vote Game 3



The Cowboys seek their first win of the season, while the Chargers are searching for their first 2-0 start since 2012. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) September 15, 2021

The third and final Fan Vote Game was a close game and a close voting result, but it was ultimately the Cowboys earning the win and denying the fans of a winning record.

Week 3 of the Pro Football Season kicks off Thursday, September 23 as the Panthers (2-0) travel to Houston to play the Texans (1-0). So far, the Panthers are 7.5 favorites on the road.

Make sure to follow @KELOSports on Twitter to get involved in next week’s fan vote games which will be released on Wednesday.