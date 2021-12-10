KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 13 weeks have come and gone in the pro football season as the playoffs are just a few weeks away.

Sean led the way last week as he went 11-3 in his picks. Grant was just one game behind at 10-4, while Tanner finished the week at 7-7.

WEEK 14 PICKS

You can see the week 14 pick’ems above:

Tanner, Sean and Grant each picked the Vikings to win on Thursday.

PICKING THE SAME

The three picked nine of the 14 games the same.

THE DIFFERENCES

Of the five games that saw different picks, Tanner led the way as the minority in three of the five contests. He was the only person to pick the Browns, Jets and Falcons.

Grant and Sean each picked one game as the minority. Grant was the only one to pick Washington to beat the Cowboys, while Sean was the lone person to predict a 49ers win.

FAN VOTE GAMES

The fans are 13-11 this season in the Fan Vote Games. They went 1-2 last week to fall to 14-13 overall this season.

There are three more games to vote on this week as voting stays open till Saturday night.

Game 1 – Cowboys at Washington

Fan Vote Game Week 14 – Game 1



It's a big battle in the NFC East! — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) December 10, 2021

Game 2 – Bears at Packers

Fan Vote Game Week 14 – Game 2



Packers meet the Bears on Sunday night. Crucial game for both teams in the playoff race. — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) December 10, 2021

Game 3 – Rams at Cardinals