KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 11 weeks in the books, just seven weeks to play in the Pro Football Season. Here’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND Sports Pick’em.

Tanner correctly picked 11 games in week 11 as he closes in on Grant in first place.

Grant went 10-5 in week 11 as he clings to a two game lead. Sean was 8-7 and sits eight games back of Tanner.

WEEK 12 PICKS

Grant and Sean each went 2-1 on Thanksgiving as they correctly predicted wins by the Bears and Bills. Tanner went 1-2.

PICKING THE SAME

There are still 11 games left in the week to be played with ten on Sunday and one on Monday.

Of the 11 games, Sean, Tanner and Grant are predicting just three games to have the same outcome, including wins from the Bengals, Eagles and Chargers.

The other eight games see some disagreement between the three.

THE DIFFERENCES

Of the eight games that have different predictions, Tanner is the minority in five of the games. He is the lone person to pick the Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, Browns and Seahawks to win.

Sean is the minority in two games as he is the only person to pick the Colts and Rams.

Grant has just one game that he is the minority as he picked the Titans to defeat the Patriots.

RACE FOR THE LEAD

Grant has a narrow two game lead on Tanner, but this week could be a change for that.

They picked eight of the fifteen games differently this week. Most weeks, they split the games they picked differently, but this week is unique as there is eight games that could go either way.