KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 12 results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 12 of the pro football season is in the books as the entire KELOLAND Sports team tied for the week.

Sean, Grant and Tanner all went 8-7 on the week, keeping the standings the same.

Grant remains in first with a two game lead, while Tanner sits in second and Sean in third.

PICKING THE SAME

The three picked just five games the same in week 12. Of those games, the trio was 2-3, which may be their first losing record in games picked the same.

THE DIFFERENCES

There were ten games that had different predictions by the KELOLAND Sports team.

Tanner was the minority pick in six games this week, but he went just 2-4 in those contests.

Grant was a minority pick in two games, but went 0-2 with losses from the Titans and Vikings. Sean was also minority in two games and he went 0-2 with losses from the Rams and Colts.

Overall, the minority was just 2-8 this week, which is probably what led to the three way tie.