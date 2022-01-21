KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Divisional Round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs has come and gone, which means that just eight teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

Sean took the early lead, following a perfect 6-0 Wild Card Round.

Grant was 5-1 in the Wild Card Round as he missed the Rams vs. Cardinals game. Tanner also missed that game and the Steelers vs. Chiefs game which has him at 4-2.

DIVISIONAL ROUND PICKS

The Divisional Round brings four very tough contests.

#4 BENGALS vs. #1 TITANS

Grant and Sean are picking the Titans in the first game of the weekend, while Tanner is going with the Bengals.

Tennessee returns their star running back, Derrick Henry, who has been known as a playoff machine in recent postseason games.

The growth of Joe Burrow this season has been huge in the Bengals run to the Divisional Round, but he’ll need to have a big game to get past a talented Titans defense.

Tennessee is sixth in the NFL for scoring defense as they are allowing just 20.8 points per game. Cincinnati is scoring 27 points per game offensively, which could make for a fun battle on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s game will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch the contest on KELO-TV.

#6 49ERS vs. #1 PACKERS

Green Bay is ninth in total defense and tenth in total offense, plus they own the MVP favorite, Aaron Rodgers.

Because of those factors, the Packers are 5.5 favorites at home, but that may be the biggest factor.

San Francisco is much warmer this time of year, as opposed to Green Bay, Wisconsin. That weather factor could play a role on Saturday night’s game, where the forecasted temperature at kick-off is 12 degrees.

Sean and Grant are siding with the Packers, while Tanner is going with the 49ers.

#4 RAMS vs. #2 BUCCANEERS

There could be a lot of points on Sunday afternoon when the second best scoring offense meets the eighth best scoring offense.

The Buccaneers are scoring 30.1 points per game, which is second best in the NFL. The Rams are scoring 27.1 points per contest.

I think a bigger question could be, which defense will have more success on Sunday?

The Rams are the 17th best total defense, while the Buccaneers sit 13th.

It’ll be a good game, but Sean, Tanner and Grant are all siding with the Buccaneers.

#3 BILLS vs. #2 CHIEFS

Perhaps the most intriguing game this weekend is the Bills and the Chiefs.

It’s the third best offense against the fifth best offense as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen take to the field on Sunday evening.

I think the bigger factor for this game will be on the defensive side of the ball. Buffalo owns the top total defense in the NFL, while the Chiefs are 27th in the league.

That difference is probably what fuels Tanner, Sean and Grant to pick the Bills over the Chiefs, despite the game being in Kansas City.

FAN VOTE GAMES

In the Wild Card Round, fans were giving the 49ers vs. Cowboys game, the Steelers vs. Chiefs game and the Cardinals vs. Rams contest to vote on.

The fans got all three games correct, jumping out to a 3-0 record in the playoffs.

Game 1 – Bengals at Titans

Fan Vote Divisional Round – Game 1 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) January 21, 2022

Game 2 – 49ers at Packers

Fan Vote Divisional Round – Game 2 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) January 21, 2022

Game 3 – Rams at Buccaneers

Fan Vote Divisional Round – Game 3 — KELOLAND Sports (@KELOSports) January 21, 2022

Game 4 – Bills at Chiefs