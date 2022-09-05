Click the video player above to watch the KELO Sports NFL Predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NFL season makes a return on Thursday, September 8 as the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Buffalo Bills.

Just like last season, the KELOLAND Sports team of Sean Bower, Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter will make their weekly predictions through the NFL season.

With the new year looming, the KELO Sports team made their predictions for the 2022 Playoffs. Here is a look at what they said:

AFC Predictions

The sports team picked the same when it came to the AFC East. All three are leaning towards the Buffalo Bills.

However, the other three divisions saw some different picks.

Sean matched his predictions with at least one other person. Sean and Grant agree the Ravens and Chiefs will win their respective divisions. While Tanner and Sean agree on the Colts winning the AFC South.

Tanner is predicting the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North and then advance to the Super Bowl as the AFC Champion. However, Grant and Sean don’t quite agree.

Sean and Grant have placed the Bills into the Super Bowl as the AFC Champion.

NFC Predictions

Unlike the AFC East, the NFC East saw some differing opinions from the sports team.

Sean is siding with the Eagles, while Tanner is picking the Giants and Grant the Cowboys.

In the NFC North, Grant and Sean are leaning towards the Packers, while Tanner thinks the Vikings will dethrone Green Bay, to become the Kings of the NFC North.

Sean and Grant agree that the Buccaneers will claim the NFC South, while Sean and Tanner think the 49ers will take the NFC West.

Grant is the odd man out in his NFC Champion prediction. He is predicting the 45-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady to return to the leagues’ biggest stage.

On the other hand, Sean and Tanner are thinking that San Francisco will reach the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Predictions

We know the predictions to win the AFC and NFC and here’s a look at the Super Bowl predictions!

Sean is picking the 49ers to defeat the Bills in the Super Bowl.

Tanner is thinking his hometown team, the Cleveland Browns will claim the 2022-23 Super Bowl.

Grant is going with Buffalo. He has the Bills defeating the Buccaneers.

Both the 49ers and Bills have been close over the past few seasons. Both teams reached the postseason last year and they return plenty of talent to make them favorites in 2022-23.

KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em

The Pro Football Pick’em returns this year for the KELOLAND Sports team. Each week Sean, Grant and Tanner will make their predictions.

They’ll unveil their picks on KELOLAND.com and on SportsZone Saturday, which airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Each week, fans can vote on the three Fan Vote Games. They’ll be posted in a poll via Twitter on the KELOLAND Sports account.