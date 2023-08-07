SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school football season begins in a week and a half for 11B and the 9-man classes.

KELOLAND Sports hosted our second and final high school football media day today as several teams made their way to Howard Wood Field to discuss their upcoming seasons.

The squads sat down with us to talk about what to expect this fall as all teams are back on the field for practice.

The return to the field and the expectation of football in the next two weeks has many players and coaches eager for the season.

“It’s our senior year, we’ve all been waiting for this. We played Brandon last year and we get to play them again right away. There’s nothing more you can ask for, it’s going to be fun,” O’Gorman senior Hayden Groos said.

“I love competition. I love competing with other people and just having fun,” Washington junior Deonte Smith said.

“Me and the seniors especially are excited to come back this year and just see what we can do. We’ll definitely improve. The excitement is definitely there,” Brandon Valley senior Greyson Bortnem said.

You can hear from more than 20 teams in our high school football preview show on Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.