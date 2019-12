MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — KELO-TV is hosting a high school basketball media day at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and is open to coaches and players from South Dakota Class AA, A and B boys and girls basketball.

RSVP is not required.

Media Day is an opportunity to promote your program, as interviews will be used on a variety of platforms, including next Wednesday’s KELOLAND High School Basketball Preview Show.