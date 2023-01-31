SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is happy to introduce our new sports team to our viewers.

Grant Sweeter became the new Sports Director in early December. He’ll be joined by Ian Sacks and Anya Joseph.

Ian joins KELOLAND from New York and he will be the new Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter.

Anya joins the KELOLAND Sports Team from Palm Beach, Florida. She is a recent graduate of Florida International University. She is the new Sports Reporter.

You can see the latest on Sports in KELOLAND by visiting the Sports Page above.