ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Sports held its first of two high school football media days on Wednesday.

Teams from the Aberdeen area made their way to Aberdeen Central high school to talk about their upcoming seasons.

KELOLAND be hosting a second Media Day. The event will be on Monday, Aug. 7 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. All teams are invited to come speak with KELOLAND Sports reporters about the 2023 season. The media day runs from 11 am to 1 pm. If you have questions, you can email sports@KELOLAND.com.

The teams will be featured in our KELOLAND High School Football preview show which airs Aug. 16.