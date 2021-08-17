KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show to air Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The High School Football season begins in just three days and with its’ return, comes the return of the KELOLAND South Dakota High School Football Preview Show.

The KELOLAND Football Preview Special will air at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

This year’s preview show will showcase all seven classes and have insight from 22 teams from across the state, including all seven of last year’s state champions.

The 30 minutes special will also show the Preseason Prep Media Football Pool for each of the seven classes.