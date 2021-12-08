KELOLAND High School Basketball Preview Show to air Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to December and that means that it’s basketball season.

With the return of basketball season, comes the return of the KELOLAND High School Basketball Preview Show which airs on KELO-TV on Wednesday, December 8. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. CST.

This year’s show will show you the Preseason Prep Media Basketball Poll results for all six classes.

We’ll also hear from 19 teams from across the state, including at least two teams in every class.

PREVIEW SHOW TEAMS

Aberdeen Central

Aberdeen Christian

Aberdeen Roncalli

Brandon Valley

Corsica-Stickney

De Smet

Flandreau

Lincoln

O’Gorman

Rapid City Stevens

Roosevelt

Sioux Falls Christian

Sioux Valley

Tea Area

Washington

White River

Winner

KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Tanner Castora will host the show as they introduce you to the above teams and then preview the first KELOLAND SportsZone of the winter season which airs on Friday.

Wednesday’s Preview Show will air on KELO-TV at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on the Watch Live page.