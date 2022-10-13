SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school and college football, plus playoff soccer made a busy start to October. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Langerock makes the grab – Brandon Valley Football

The first honorable mention goes to Brandon Valley’s Dylan Langerock who catches a pass over his defender for the touchdown. Despite his effort, the Lynx would fall to Lincoln.

HM: Janke jukes for the score – SDSU Football

The second and final honorable mention goes to SDSU’s Jaxon Janke who catches the pass from Mark Gronowski and then makes a sweet juke on his way to a touchdown. State would roll past USD, 28-3.

#5: Schafer with a dime – Lincoln Football

The fifth best play of the week features a sweet throw in a tight window by Lincoln’s Tate Schafer. After rolling right to buy time, Schafer would thread the needle to Jack Smith for the score. Lincoln would outlast Brandon Valley, 34-30.

#4: A sweet save for Hanson – O’Gorman Soccer

The number four play of the week featuring a nice save in the net by O’Gorman’s Carter Hanson. The game is scoreless when Rapid City Stevens attempts a goal, but it’s stopped by a leaping Hanson. However, Stevens would go on to claim the 3-0 win.

#3: Freeman sheds tacklers for six – USF Football

Checking in at number three is an impressive run by USF’s Landon Freeman who sheds five tackles on this tough run. He’d eventually find some space and take it in for the touchdown. The Cougars would cruise past SMSU 35-14.

#2: Chan from distance – Brandon Valley Soccer

The runner-up play of the week comes from Brandon Valley’s Nick Chan who lines up from 35 yards away and he’s able to hit the top shelf for the goal. However, Lincoln would outlast the Lynx 3-2.

#1: Davis powers for a TD – SDSU Football

The top play of the week goes to SDSU’s Isaiah Davis who muscles through several defenders on his way to a 47 yard touchdown for the Jacks. State would run away on Saturday in a 28-3 win over USD.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.