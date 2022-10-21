SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another busy seven days has led to another group of top plays. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Fisher takes a dive – Augustana Football

The first honorable mention goes to Augustana as Casey Bauman connects downfield to Jack Fisher who makes the diving catch. That play would set up a touchdown drive as the Vikings would outlast Wayne State.

HM: Begeman scores three times – Herreid/Selby Area Football

The second and final honorable mention goes to Herreid/Selby Area’s Brenden Begeman who rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 95 yard scoring run. The Wolverines would cruise past Britton-Hecla.

#5: Kleinsasser breaks tackles – Canistota Football

The number five play of the week features a tough run by Canistota’s Noah Kleinsasser who fights off several defenders on his way in for a touchdown. That effort would help lift Canistota past Platte-Geddes.

#4: Uttecht scores a game winner – Augustana Football

The fourth best play of the week goes to Logan Uttecht who makes the game winning catch from Casey Bauman against Wayne State. That score gave the Vikings a 31-27 lead, with nine seconds to play.

#3: Trickery from Windom – Windom, MN Football

Checking in at number three is a sweet trick play from Windom, Minnesota as Abraham McKibbin throws back to Quintin Tietz who launches down field to Kevin Bleess for the 68 yard score. Though the Eagles would fall 62-28.

#2: Sweet INT for Hindbjorgen – Lincoln Football

The runner-up play of the week goes to Lincoln’s Sam Hindbjorgen who reaches up with one hand and pulls in the interception for the Patriots. That play would help Lincoln power past Washington.

#1: ELB wins at the buzzer – Elkton-Lake Benton Football – Courtesy: Andrew Holtan

The top play of the week features a great finish for Elkton-Lake Benton. The game is tied at 26 when Ryan Krog throws deep and connects with Carson Griffith who runs it in at the buzzer for the touchdown. The Elks would complete the undefeated season with a 32-26 win over Castlewood.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.