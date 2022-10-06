SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The calendar has turned to October, which means this week, we’ll look back at the top five plays from September.

#5: Camp goes 75 yards – USD’s Carson Camp

The number five play of the month features a big run on the third play of the game by USD’s Carson Camp. The quarterback would climb the pocket, slip a tackle and then find plenty of green in front of him as he went 75 yards for the score. That play would help lead the Coyotes past Cal Poly, 38-21.

#4: Hallaway to the house – Alcester-Hudson’s William Hallaway

The fourth best play from September goes to Alcester-Hudson’s William Hallaway who grabs the kick-off, finds some blockers, makes a cut and then he’s gone for the kick return touchdown. That play helped power the Cubs past Garretson, 32-17.

#3: Mauney sinks the birdie – O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney

Checking in at number three is O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney who has a long look for birdie on a par three. He’d find the right speed and then find the bottom of the cup. He’d shoot +4 throughout the Boys City Golf Meet and that’d lead him to the individual title.

#2: Dannenbring flips for six – O’Gorman Knights

The runner-up play from September comes from O’Gorman’s Bennett Dannenbring who rolls right and then front flips into the endzone for the touchdown. That play helped O’Gorman outlast Lincoln.

#1: McKneely scores off the tip – Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly

The top play of the month goes to Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly. The Titans trail late in the game when Chase Van Tol throws a halfback pass down field, it was deflected by Nathan Babb and two O’Gorman defenders and then caught by McKnelly who would take it the distance for the touchdown. That play would be the difference as Tea Area earned the 44-41 win over O’Gorman.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the month. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.