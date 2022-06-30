SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June was a busy month in sports, but as the calendar turns to July, we take a look back at the top five plays from June.

HM: Arduser goes top shelf – Sioux Falls City FC

The first honorable mention goes to Sioux Falls City FC’s Josie Arduser who receives a great pass and then shoots the top shelf for the goal. Despite her effort, Sioux Falls would fall 4-2.

HM: Grotenhuis ranges left – Yankton’s Cooper Grotenhuis

The second honorable mention is a great play at first by Yankton’s Cooper Grotenhuis. He’d dive to his left and steal a single from a Sioux Falls Christian hitter. Post 12 would claim the 9-4 win over Post 911.

HM: Konechne steals a single – Renner’s Kyle Knoechne

The third and final honorable mention features a sweet diving grab by Renner’s Kyle Konechne. He races in and then steals a single from Harrisburg thanks to the diving catch. Renner would earn the 6-2 win over Harrisburg.

#5: Witte takes a dive – Brookings’ Ashton Witte

The number five play of the month goes to Brookings’ Ashton Witte who makes a long run to his left and then takes a dive as he makes an incredible catch. Despite that play, Brookings would fall to Harrisburg, 5-2.

#4: Ivers throws a no-hitter – Brandon Valley’s Tate Ivers – Courtesy: Brandon Valley Post 131

The fourth best play of June goes to Brandon Valley’s Tate Ivers who gets the batter to fly out to centerfield, to complete the no-hitter. Ivers threw seven innings and allowed no runs on zero hits, while striking out nine. Post 131 claimed the 3-0 win over Becker, Minnesota.

#3: Haudenschild wins $100,000 – Courtesy: DIRTVision

Checking in at number three is a great final lap pass from Sheldon Haudenschild who goes from third to first by using a double pass on the high line. Haudenschild would go on to win $100,000 at Husets Speedway.

#2: Reiter with a walk-off – Brandon Valley’s Austin Reiter – Courtesy: Brandon Valley Post 131

The runner-up play of the month goes to Brandon Valley’s Austin Reiter. Post 131 trailed by two when Reiter gets a pitch up in the zone and he takes that over the left field fence for the walk-off homerun. Brandon Valley would defeat Rosemount, MN, 5-4.

#1: Jansa chips in for birdie – Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa

The top play from June features a great chip by Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa. The senior saved a rough tee shot by chipping in from 30 yards away. That would help Jansa claim the class ‘AA’ state title at +4.

That's a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the month.