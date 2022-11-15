SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state football championships marked the conclusion of this year’s high school football season. Here’s a look at the top five plays from the state title games:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HM: Pankonen hauls it in – Dell Rapids

The lone honorable mention goes to Dell Rapids as Jack Henry fires downfield for Brayden Pankonen who makes a sliding catch for the big first down. That play would help the Quarriers claim the 11A state title, 24-7 over West Central.

#5: Nowell with the pick six – Hitchcock-Tulare

The fifth best play from the state championships comes from Hitchcock-Tulare as defensive back Brenden Nowell grabs the interception and then takes it 98 yards for the pick six. That play gave the Patriots a two score lead in the 9B state title.

#4: Simons makes the grab – Wall

The number four play from Vermillion features a great throw from Wall quarterback Burk Blasius to wide receiver Thane Simons. He’d make the tough grab and fight through two defenders for the score. The Eagle would defeat Parkston for the 9AA state title.

#3: Merkwan goes 92 yards – Pierre

Checking in at number three is a long touchdown for Pierre. Quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz would throw downfield for Jack Merkwan who hauls it in, breaks a tackle and then takes it 92 yards for the score. Pierre would claim their sixth straight 11AA state title with a 35-20 win over Tea Area.

#2: Begeman sets the rushing record – Herreid/Selby Area

The runner-up play from the state championships is a 21 yard run by Herreid/Selby Area’s Brenden Begeman. That run pushed him to 189 yards for the game, which makes him the all-time rushing leading in South Dakota high school football at 6,807 yards.

#1: Puffer soars for the catch – Hitchcock-Tulare

The top play from Vermillion features an incredible catch. First, Hitchcock-Tulare quarterback, Carter Binger has to avoid pressure. He’d eventually fire downfield for Landon Puffer who soars into the air for the sweet snag. The Patriots would defeat Herreid/Selby Area, 50-28.