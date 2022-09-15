SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The gridiron was plenty busy this past weekend as college and high school teams took to the field. Here’s a look at the top five plays from this past week.

HM: Goodbary with the grab – Augustana’s Mitchell Goodbary

The first honorable mention goes to Augustana’s Mitchell Goodbary who fights off a defender and then hauls in the first down, to convert a 3rd and 15 play. This play helped lift the Vikings past Bemidji State.

HM: Ihnen scores the tough TD – Lennox’s Porter Ihnen

The second honorable mention comes from the Lennox football team. Quarterback Braeden Wulf fires it up to Porter Ihnen who skies for the catch and the touchdown. Despite their effort, Lennox would fall to Canton, 36-25.

HM: Gronowski improvises for six – SDSU’s Mark Gronowski

The third and final honorable mention of the week goes to SDSU’s Mark Gronowski who sees the snap go over his head. He’d pick up the ball, roll right and then find Tyler Feldkamp for the touchdown. That play helped lift SDSU past UC Davis, 24-22.

#5: Pick six for Buckley – Augustana’s Peyton Buckley

The fifth best play of the game goes to Augustana’s Peyton Buckley who steps in front of the pass and then coasts down the field for the pick six. That interception helped lead Augie past Bemidji State, 30-29.

#4: Veenhof over a defender – Madison’s Shane Veenhof

The number four play of the week features a great snag by Madison freshman Shane Veenhof, who reaches up and over his defender for the impressive first down catch. Despite his effort, the Bulldogs would fall to West Central, 28-25.

#3: Scoop and score for Jarding – Hanson’s Jackson Jarding

Checking in at number three is a scoop and score touchdown from Hanson. Parkston would fumble on the goal line, it was then scooped up by Jackson Jarding who ran over 100 yards for the defensive touchdown. With the point after, that play would lift Hanson to an 8-6 win.

#2: Hallaway to the house – Alcester-Hudson’s William Hallaway

The runner-up play of the week goes to Alcester-Hudson’s William Hallaway who grabs the kick-off, finds some blockers, makes a cut and then he’s gone for the kick return touchdown. That play helped power the Cubs past Garretson, 32-17.

#1: McKneely scores off the tip – Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly

The top play of the week goes to Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly. The Titans trail late in the game when Chase Van Tol throws a halfback pass down field, it was deflected by Nathan Babb and two O’Gorman defenders and then caught by McKnelly who would take it the distance for the touchdown. That play would be the difference as Tea Area earned the 44-41 win over O’Gorman.

