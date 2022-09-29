SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another jam packed slate of football has helped fill the KELOLAND.com top plays of the week. Here’s a look at the top five:

HM: Tvedt to Schofield – Castlewood Warriors

The first honorable mention goes to Castlewood as Lane Tvedt fires a perfect ball to Jackson Schofield who hauls in the touchdown. Despite his effort, Castlewood would fall to Hamlin 61-20.

HM: Reisdorfer leads USF to win – USF Cougars

The second and final honorable mention goes to USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer who rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including this two yard score that gave the Cougars a lead. USF would outlast Minnesota Duluth, 34-31.

#5: A dime to Tryon – Harrisburg Tigers

The number five play of the week features a sharp pass by Harrisburg’s Dylan Elrod as he connects with Tytan Tryon for the touchdown. That play helped lead Harrisburg past Roosevelt, 35-0.

#4: Jones rushes for 269 yards – O’Gorman Knights

The fourth best play of the week features a strong performance by Maverick Jones. He would take this ball 75 yards for a touchdown. Jones rushed for 269 yards, which is a new school record for O’Gorman. The Knights would knock off Lincoln, 35-28.

#3: Blasius to Blasius for six – Wall Eagles

Checking in at number three is a nice connection by Wall as Burk Blasius throws it up to Blair Blasius who makes a diving catch for the score. Wall would knock off Lyman, 48-6.

#2: An INT for Bishop – Harrisburg Tigers

The runner-up play of the week goes to Harrisburg’s Tim Bishop who ranges to his left and then makes a sliding interception. That’d set up a Tigers touchdown as they rolled past Roosevelt.

#1: Dannenbring flips for six – O’Gorman Knights

The top play of the week comes from Bennett Dannenbring who roll right and then front flips into the endzone for the touchdown. That play helped O’Gorman outlast Lincoln.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND.com you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.