SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall sports season is in full swing in South Dakota and that helps bring us the top five plays of the week.

HM: Madler scores six – Northern State’s Will Madler

The lone honorable mention goes to Northern State’s Will Madler who keeps the ball on the quarterback run. He’d then find some space, make a nice move inside the five and then score the touchdown. That play helped lift the Wolves past Minnesota State.

#5: Scoop and score for Detert – Harrisburg’s Jack Detert

The fifth best play of the week goes to the Harrisburg football team. The Tigers would get pressure on the quarterback and then force a fumble. That was scooped up by Jack Detert who would take it 42 yards for the touchdown. Harrisburg would defeat Lincoln, 41-22.

#4: Epperson surpasses 2,000 – Augustana’s Jarod Epperson

The number four play of the week features an 80 yard touchdown run by Augustana’s Jarod Epperson. He would rush for 115 yards against MSU Moorhead and that helped him surpass the 2,000 career yard mark. The Vikings cruised past the Dragons, 31-7.

#3: Willis seals the win – Northern State’s Ar’Shon Willis

Checking in at number three is a big play by Northern State’s defense. Minnesota State Mankato was driving to potentially win the game, but that came to an end when Camden Dean was intercepted by Ar’Shon Willis to seal the win. The Wolves outlasted the Mavericks, 23-22.

#2: Camp goes 75 yards – USD’s Carson Camp

The runner-up play of the week features a big run on the third play of the game by USD’s Carson Camp. The quarterback would climb the pocket, slip a tackle and then find plenty of green in front of him as he went 75 yards for the score. That play would help lead the Coyotes past Cal Poly, 38-21.

#1: Mauney sinks the birdie – O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney

The top play of the week goes to O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney who has a long look for birdie on a par three. He’d find the right speed and then find the bottom of the cup. He’d shoot +4 throughout the Boys City Golf Meet and that’d lead him to the individual title.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.