SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Playoff football is has arrived and that has provided some top plays and moments. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HM: Bouman throws a dime – USD Football

The lone honorable mention goes to USD as quarterback Aidan Bouman throws a dime to Wesley Eliodor who makes the tough catch. This play would help lead the Coyotes past Southern Illinois, 27-24.

#5: Pick six for Giblin – Jefferson Football

The number five play of the week comes from Jefferson’s Beau Giblin who jumps the route to grab the interception. He’d take that the distance for the pick six as the Cavaliers would cruise past Roosevelt.

#4: Ortman to the house – Canistota Football

The fourth best play of the week comes from Canistota’s Tage Ortman who runs right, makes a spin, then finds some space, makes a juke and he’s gone for the long touchdown run. That play helped lead the Hawks past Alcester-Hudson, 42-24.

#3: Hallaway makes the grab – Alcester-Hudson Football

Checking in at number three is a nice snag by Alcester-Hudson’s William Hallaway. The receiver would leap up and make the catch with a couple defenders near him. Despite this play, the Cubs would fall to Canistota.

#2: Ratzlaff scores the fumble – O’Gorman Football

The runner-up play of the week goes to O’Gorman as Sullivan Schlimgen strips the ball and it’s scooped up by Nate Ratzlaff who takes it in for the scoop and score touchdown. That play would lift OG past Harrisburg, 24-20.

#1: Koepsell soars for six – Howard Football

The top play of the week goes to Howard’s Luke Koepsell as he leaps up and makes the touchdown catch through a defender. That play would help lead Howard past Britton-Hecla.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.