SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was another busy week in local sports action and that featured some really nice plays and moments. Here’s a look at this week’s top five plays:

#5: Henry makes the catch – Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry

The fifth best play of the week features a nice running snag by Dell Rapids’ Jack Henry. The batter would flip one into shallow left field and Henry would range back to make the sweet over the shoulder catch. However, Post 65 would fall to Dakota Valley, 8-4.

#4: Thompson scores the TD – Storm’s Carlos Thompson

The number four play of the week goes to the Sioux Falls Storm’s Carlos Thompson who runs left and then makes a nice move as he dances into the endzone for the touchdown. That play would help lift the Storm past Green Bay, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

#3: Tagtow takes a dive – Cyclones’ Sydney Tagtow

Checking in at number three is a nice dive by the Cyclones’ Sydney Tagtow who takes a step back, adjusts and then makes the superb grab. That play would help lift the Cyclones to a state softball championship.

#2: Pellicotte walks off Renner – Sioux Falls West’s Nick Pellicotte

The runner-up play of the week features a walk-off single by Sioux Falls West’s Nick Pellicotte. He would flip a fly ball into right field for a hit. That allowed Treyson Harty-Olsen to score the winning run as Post 15 knocked off Renner, 6-5.

#1: Wynja steals a single – SF Renegades’ Claire Wynja

The top play of the week is a nice diving stop at third by Sioux Falls Renegades’ Claire Wynja. She make the stop and then throw at the runner at first for impressive out. Though the Renegades would fall in the state championship.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet using the #KELOSports.