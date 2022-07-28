SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Racing and playoff baseball are featured in this week’s top plays. Here’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: Watertown turns two – Watertown Baseball

The first honorable mention goes to the Watertown baseball team who turns a sharp double play. Will Engstrom makes the catch up the middle and then doubles up the runner at first. Despite that effort, Watertown would fall to Post 15 East, 11-1.

HM: Nedved sends one deep – Pierre’s Gary Nedved

The second honorable mention goes to Pierre’s Gary Nedved who hammers a long homerun over the left field fence. That play would help Post 8 earn a sweep of Renner to advance to the state tournament.

HM: A grand slam for Mathis – Dell Rapids’ Dylan Mathis

The third and final honorable mention goes to Dell Rapids’ Dylan Mathis who hammers a grand slam to left centerfield. That would help Post 65 defeat Volga, 18-8 to advance to the state tournament.

#5: A walk-off to go to state – Platte-Geddes Baseball – Courtesy: Susan Hoffman

The number five play of the week features a walk-off celebration by the Platte-Geddes legion baseball team. Grayson Hanson blasted a two run homerun to lift Platte past the defending state champions, Tabor, 4-2.

#4: Hammrich walks off Pierre – Brookings’ Henry Hammrich – Courtesy: Post 22 Baseball

The fourth best play of the week comes from the Class ‘A’ state tournament where Brookings’ Henry Hammrich hooks a walk-off single to left field. Post 74 scored six unanswered runs to defeat Pierre in extra innings, 6-5.

#3: Denzer steals a hit – Watertown’s Drew Denzer

Checking in at number three is a nice sliding catch by Watertown’s Drew Denzer who ranges left and then steals a hit from Sioux Falls East. Despite this sweet play, Post 17 would fall to Post 15 East.

#2: Eisenschenk wins the RaceSaver Sprints – Amelia Eisenschenk

The runner-up play of the week features a great race ran by 14-year-old Amelia Eisenschenk. She would win the RaceSaver Sprints in easy fashion, making her the youngest racer to win at I-90 Speedway.

#1: Roby takes a dive – Watertown’s Ryan Roby

The top play of the week features another superb play from Watertown as centerfielder Ryan Roby runs in and makes the incredible diving catch for the out. Despite his effort, Watertown would fall to Sioux Falls East, 5-0.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.