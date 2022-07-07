SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy week on the diamond in South Dakota as local legion baseball and softball teams took to the field. Here’s a look at this week’s KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week:

HM: West turns two – Sioux Falls West

The lone honorable mention for this week goes to Sioux Falls West who turns the F6-3 double play. Ryan Rysavy makes the catch at short and then makes the strong throw to first for two outs. However, Post 15 West would fall in the contest.

#5: Miritello strikes out ten – Sioux Falls West’s Kyler Miritello

The fifth best moment of the week features a great pitching performance by Sioux Falls West’s Kyler Miritello. The right hander threw six shutout innings against Post 15 East, while striking out ten and allowing just four hits. He would be pulled after six, due to his pitch count.

#4: Bryant blasts a homer – SD Phoenix’s Tevan Bryant

The number four play of the week features a great swing by SD Phoenix’s Tevan Bryant who blasts a two run homerun to right field. That would help lead to a win, which help the Phoenix reach the Ringneck softball semifinals.

#3: Rees gets the out – Sioux Falls East’s Myles Rees

Checking in at number three is a tough out by Sioux Falls East’s Myles Rees who charges the ball and then makes a strong throw on the run for the out. That effort would help lift East past Post 15 West, 2-1.

#2: Long goes long – Harrisburg’s Tyman Long

The runner-up play of the week goes to Harrisburg’s Tyman Long who launches a breaking ball up and out of the ballpark. Long found a way to take a pitch at his shoulders over the fence. Harrisburg would claim the 5-1 win over Renner.

#1: Kienholz shuts out Post 22 – Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz

The top play of the week goes to Pierre’s Lincoln Kienholz who played one great game against Rapid City Post 22. The right hander threw a complete game shutout as he struck out 15, while allowing just four hits. He also went 2-4 at the plate with an RBI as Pierre knocked off Post 22, 3-0.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.