SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall sports season came to a close last weekend with the volleyball state championships. Here’s a look at the top five plays from the fall:

HM: Dannenbring flips for six – O’Gorman Football

The first honorable mention of the fall sports season comes from O’Gorman’s Bennett Dannenbring who rolls right and then front flips into the endzone for the touchdown. That play helped O’Gorman outlast Lincoln.

HM: Mauney sinks the birdie – O’Gorman Boys Golf

The second honorable mention features O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney who has a long look for birdie on a par three. He’d find the right speed and then find the bottom of the cup. He’d shoot +4 throughout the Boys City Golf Meet and that’d lead him to the individual title.

HM: Fisher makes a superb grab – Aberdeen Roncalli’ Football

The third and final honorable mention goes to an Aberdeen Roncalli sophomore. Aiden Fisher is in one-on-one coverage when he has to adjust to make the amazing catch for the first down. That helped spark the Cavalier offense as they went on to win, 38-0.

#5: Maddox with a dive – Sioux Falls Christian Volleyball

The number five play from the fall sports season goes to Sioux Falls Christian’s Lavin Maddox who takes a dive to get the save via a pancake. The Chargers would win the point via a block as they went on to claim the class ‘A’ state championship.

#4: Chan from distance – Brandon Valley Soccer

The fourth best play of the fall sports season comes from the pitch as Brandon Valley’s Noah Chan who lines up from 35 yards away and he’s able to hit the top shelf for the goal. However, Lincoln would outlast the Lynx 3-2.

#3: ELB wins at the buzzer – Elkton-Lake Benton Football – Courtesy: Andrew Holtan

Checking in at number three is a great finish for Elkton-Lake Benton. The game is tied at 26 when Ryan Krog throws deep and connects with Carson Griffith who runs it in at the buzzer for the touchdown. The Elks would complete the undefeated season with a 32-26 win over Castlewood.

#2: Puffer soars for the catch – Hitchcock-Tulare Football

The runner-up play of the season features an incredible catch. First, Hitchcock-Tulare quarterback, Carter Binger has to avoid pressure. He’d eventually fire downfield for Landon Puffer who soars into the air for the sweet snag. The Patriots would defeat Herreid/Selby Area, 50-28.

#1: McKnelly scores off the tip – Tea Area Football

The top play of the fall sports season goes to Tea Area’s Ethan McKnelly. The Titans trail late in the game when Chase Van Tol throws a halfback pass down field, it was deflected by Nathan Babb and two O’Gorman defenders and then caught by McKnelly who would take it the distance for the touchdown. That play would be the difference as Tea Area earned the 44-41 win over O’Gorman.