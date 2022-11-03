SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of October featured rivalries, playoff football, playoff soccer and much more. Here’s a look back at the top five plays from October:

HM: Koepsell soars for six – Howard Football

The first honorable mention goes to Howard’s Luke Koepsell as he leaps up and makes the touchdown catch through a defender. That play would help lead Howard past Britton-Hecla.

HM: Jervik flies in to score – Parkston Football

The second and final honorable mention from October goes to Parkston’s Brayden Jervik who leaps over defenders and takes a hit as he spins into the endzone. The Trojans would defeat Howard, 34-7.

#5: Trickery from Windom – Windom, MN Football

The number five play of the month comes from Windom, Minnesota as Abraham McKibbin throws back to Quintin Tietz who launches down field to Kevin Bleess for the 68 yard score. Though the Eagles would fall 62-28.

#4: Chan from distance – Brandon Valley Soccer

The fourth best play from October comes from Brandon Valley’s Noah Chan who lines up from 35 yards away and he’s able to hit the top shelf for the goal. However, Lincoln would outlast the Lynx 3-2.

#3: Davis powers for a TD – SDSU Football

Checking in at number three is a sweet run by SDSU’s Isaiah Davis who muscles through several defenders on his way to a 47 yard touchdown for the Jacks. State would run away on Saturday in a 28-3 win over USD.

#2: Sweet INT for Hindbjorgen – Lincoln Football

The runner-up play of the month goes to Lincoln’s Sam Hindbjorgen who reaches up with one hand and pulls in the interception for the Patriots. That play would help Lincoln power past Washington.

#1: ELB wins at the buzzer – Elkton-Lake Benton Football – Courtesy: Andrew Holtan

The top play from October features a great finish for Elkton-Lake Benton. The game is tied at 26 when Ryan Krog throws deep and connects with Carson Griffith who runs it in at the buzzer for the touchdown. The Elks would complete the undefeated season with a 32-26 win over Castlewood.

That’s a look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays of the week. If you have a play you’d like to see on KELOLAND, you can tweet to us using the #KELOSports.